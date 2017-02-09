North Carolina defensive coordinator Chizik steps down
In a letter to North Carolina fans, Chizik said he was stepping away from football to focus on his family. Chizik's wife and three children still live in Auburn, Alabama, where he was head coach of the Tigers from 2009-12.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Raymond felder
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
|loan shark or lender (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC