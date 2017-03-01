Nelly scolds Mike Piazza for dissing St. Louis restaurants

In this April 18, 2015, file photo, rapper Nelly laughs on stage during a Corner Block Party concert at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. Nelly promised on Twitter Feb. 28, 2017, to bring baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza back to eat in the rapper's hometown of St. Louis after Piazza spoke ill of the city's restaurant scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.