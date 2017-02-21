Man arrested for shooting into Auburn motel room, car
AUBURN, AL One man has been arrested after firing a gun inside a hotel room and inside a car. Auburn police arrested 26-year-old Dequavious Cobb on Sunday, charging him with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and unoccupied vehicle.
