Loachapoka man arrested in connection to Dollar General armed robberies
Auburn police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery at Dollar General that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7. On Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, the Auburn Police Division arrested 23-year-old Johnny Jackson Jr., from Loachapoka on a felony warrant charging him with robbery in the first degree. The arrest is the result of an investigation into a robbery that happened at two Dollar Generals located at Pepperell Parkway and Wire Road.
