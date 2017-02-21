Lee Co. courthouse satellite office reopens following vehicle crash

AUBURN, AL The Auburn Satellite Office courthouse has reopened and has resumed its normal business operating hours after a vehicle crashed into the office on Thursday, Feb. 9. Special appreciation goes to the Lee County Building Maintenance staff for their hard work in cleaning up the building and assisting in timely repairs," said Roger Rendleman, County Administrator. "I would like to especially thank Precision Glass for getting the storefront frames put in place and finding replacement doors much sooner than expected otherwise the building would have remained closed for a much longer period of time.

