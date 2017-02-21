GE Aviation surpasses U.S. investment...

GE Aviation surpasses U.S. investment milestone

30 min ago Read more: Business Journal

GE Aviation has invested more than $4 billion in expanding its U.S. operations since 2011 in addition to another $1.1 billion spent on its international sites.

