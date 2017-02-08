Chicken Salad Chick is named fastest ...

Chicken Salad Chick is named fastest growing company led by University of Georgia alum

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The University of Georgia Alumni Association recognized the 100 fastest growing companies owned or operated by UGA alumni at a ceremony Saturday at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. According to a story on the school's website, the 2017 fastest-growing business is Chicken Salad Chick helmed by president and CEO Scott Deviney, who received his degree in economics from UGA's Terry College of Business in 1995.

