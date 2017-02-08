Chicken Salad Chick is named fastest growing company led by University of Georgia alum
The University of Georgia Alumni Association recognized the 100 fastest growing companies owned or operated by UGA alumni at a ceremony Saturday at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. According to a story on the school's website, the 2017 fastest-growing business is Chicken Salad Chick helmed by president and CEO Scott Deviney, who received his degree in economics from UGA's Terry College of Business in 1995.
