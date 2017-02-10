Auburn's Stephen Roberts applies for youthful offender status for 2 misdemeanors

Auburn safety Stephen Roberts applied for and appears to have been granted youthful offender status in connection with the misdemeanor charges against him for attempting to elude and possessing a firearm without a license. Roberts, who declined comment upon leaving Auburn municipal court Thursday, was arrested during a traffic stop in Auburn on Aug. 24 after fleeing from officers and had a handgun in his possession without a license, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.