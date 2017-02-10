Auburn's Stephen Roberts applies for ...

Auburn's Stephen Roberts applies for youthful offender status for 2 misdemeanors

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Alabama Live

Auburn safety Stephen Roberts applied for and appears to have been granted youthful offender status in connection with the misdemeanor charges against him for attempting to elude and possessing a firearm without a license. Roberts, who declined comment upon leaving Auburn municipal court Thursday, was arrested during a traffic stop in Auburn on Aug. 24 after fleeing from officers and had a handgun in his possession without a license, according to police.

