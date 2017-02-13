Auburn University replacing Oaks at Toomer's Corner
AUBURN, Ala.-Auburn University plans to remove the current Auburn Oaks at Toomer's Corner and replace them with two new live oaks Saturday, February 18. Jochen Wiest pleaded guilty to lighting one of the trees on fire following Auburn's win over LSU September 25. The fire severely damaged the Magnolia Avenue tree. "The appearance of the tree is unacceptable, and we don't believe it will recover within a reasonable time period," said Gary Keever, Auburn University horticulture professor.
