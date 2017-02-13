Auburn University replacing Oaks at T...

Auburn University replacing Oaks at Toomer's Corner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

AUBURN, Ala.-Auburn University plans to remove the current Auburn Oaks at Toomer's Corner and replace them with two new live oaks Saturday, February 18. Jochen Wiest pleaded guilty to lighting one of the trees on fire following Auburn's win over LSU September 25. The fire severely damaged the Magnolia Avenue tree. "The appearance of the tree is unacceptable, and we don't believe it will recover within a reasonable time period," said Gary Keever, Auburn University horticulture professor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb 2 Raymond felder 2
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan '17 Big dee 1
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,222 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC