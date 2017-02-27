Auburn Police investigating early morning robbery
At approximately 1:45 Saturday morning a female student was robbed on Toomer Street near the Lambda Chi fraternity house in Auburn. Officials with the Auburn Department of Public Safety say two black males attempted to take the students cell phone from her.
