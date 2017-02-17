Auburn man arrested for theft, credit card fraud

On Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 32-year-old David W. White, from Auburn was arrested on warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, theft of property in the third degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. The arrest is the result of an investigation into an auto burglary that occurred on Jan. 6 in the 100 Block of Maple Street.

