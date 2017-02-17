Auburn man arrested for car break-in

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Rodney Finley Jr. was arrested after breaking into a 2011 Chevy Cruze, which was parked at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Tichenor Ave. No property was taken during the break-in and Finley was transported to the Lee County Jail charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.