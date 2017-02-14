3 Auburn men arrested, charged with b...

3 Auburn men arrested, charged with breaking and entering

AUBURN, AL Three Auburn men, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection to breaking into a motor vehicle and apartment complex. Brandon Tyrell Bell, 19, and two 17-year-old juveniles were arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Auburn, AL and charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property in the fourth degree.

