2 arrested on burglary, theft charges in Auburn

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Jarontavious Griffin of Lanett and 25-year-old Ja'Namar Lanier of Auburn were arrested on burglary and theft charges. Around 1 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a home burglary call on the 400 block of N College St. Griffin was arrested and Lanier was taken into custody after running on foot.

