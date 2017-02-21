2 arrested on burglary, theft charges...

2 arrested on burglary, theft charges in Auburn

Friday Feb 17 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Jarontavious Griffin of Lanett and 25-year-old Ja'Namar Lanier of Auburn were arrested on burglary and theft charges. Around 1 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a home burglary call on the 400 block of N College St. Griffin was arrested and Lanier was taken into custody after running on foot.

Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Auburn, AL

