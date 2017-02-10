1 injured as car crashes through Lee County courthouse
The crash involving a Kia Forte happened at around 11:28 a.m. at the front part of the courthouse satellite office behind the Auburn Mall. According to Captain Lorenza Dorsey with the Auburn Police Department, a 68-year-old woman inside the courthouse has been transported to the East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
