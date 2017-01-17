Traffic Alert: Train blocks several Auburn streets after mechanical issues
No one was injured, but we're told by our crew on the scene that the train tracks are blocked at Gay Street, College Street, Donahue Drive, and Byrd Street. Those streets are expected to stay closed for at least the next hour.
