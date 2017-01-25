Tornado Warning issued for Lee County...

Tornado Warning issued for Lee County until

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Lee County, including the city's of Auburn and Opelika, and Auburn University until 2:15 p.m. We recommend taking cover now. The NWS has also issued a TORNADO WATCH for multiple counties in the WSFA viewing area until 7 p.m. Central.

