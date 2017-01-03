Toomer's Corner tree poisoner fails t...

Toomer's Corner tree poisoner fails to show in court, judge may jail him

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

AUBURN, Ala. - A Lee County judge is unhappy that Harvey Updyke, who pleaded guilty to poisoning the Oak Tree's at Toomer's Corner in February of 2011, didn't show up to court today for a restitution hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan 2 Big dee 2
News Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09) Dec 14 PVT Colvin 298
News Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Johnny Wadd 3
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 2
Thinking about moving to Auburn Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC