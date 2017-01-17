Scale Back Alabama kicks off 8-week w...

Scale Back Alabama kicks off 8-week weight-loss challenge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Decatur Daily

Wendy Thomas arrived at the Harris Center in Auburn on Wednesday, decked in her purple and black exercise outfit and prepared for her afternoon workout. First, Thomas hopped on a scale, an added step to her usual workout routine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan 2 Big dee 2
News Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09) Dec '16 PVT Colvin 298
News Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Johnny Wadd 3
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 2
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,000,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC