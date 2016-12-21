One of Donald Trump's 'horrible' people
A man died last year who epitomized the profession that Donald Trump says is full of "horrible people" and "scum." Jack Simms was 90. He was 17 when he signed up to join the Marine Corps in World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec 14
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Polic...
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Johnny Wadd
|3
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC