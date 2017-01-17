New Auburn High School on track to be completed in April
Construction of the new Auburn High School is on track to be finished by April. Faculty and staff will welcome students in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan 2
|Big dee
|2
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Johnny Wadd
|3
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|2
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC