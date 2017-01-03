Man accused of setting Auburn oak tre...

Man accused of setting Auburn oak tree on fire pleads guilty

The man who set the Toomer's Oak on fire after the LSU game plead guilty in court on Thursday and has been sentenced. German nationalist Jocen Weist, 29, pled guilty Thursday to felony criminal mischief.

