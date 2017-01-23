Homicide probe underway after more remains found near Cossey Branch Creek
The discovery of more remains near Cossey Branch Creek in Auburn, Ala., has led to positive identification of a missing Macon County man and a homicide investigation to find the killer. Sheriff Brunson said deputies found more remains on Thursday and the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery were able to identify the missing man as Kenneth McKency, 32, on Friday.
