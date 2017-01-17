Harvey, 19, and Hutchinson, 28
The Auburn Police Division arrested 19-year-old Reginald C. Harvey on Sunday, Jan. 15. Police received a call at about 5 a.m. about a suspicious person in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Bragg Avenue. Officers were given the description of an individual seen pulling on door handles of vehicles in the parking lot.
