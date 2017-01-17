Construction worker finds human remains in trash bag in Auburn
AUBURN, AL Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains in the 6000 block of Lee Road 159 in Auburn, AL near the Cossey Branch. On Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017, at approximately 3:05 p.m. CST the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a call from a construction crew worker who stated that he was working in the area when he saw a suspicious trash bag laying in the creek flowing under the bridge.
