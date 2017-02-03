Auburn to students: Don't leave the country if Trump immigration order could impact you
Auburn University recommends that students, faculty and staff not leave the country if they might be impacted by Trump's executive order on immigration 844-5001 if they have any concerns or questions related to immigration. "Auburn is an international university," the statement said.
