Auburn teen arrested, charged with attempted burglary
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Auburn Police Division arrested a 17-year-old male from Auburn and charged him with attempted burglary in the second degree. At about 11 a.m. CDT, Auburn Police responded to an interrupted burglary call at a residence in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Jan 26
|Dell Gamble
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan 26
|Tommy Mangham
|2
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
|loan shark or lender (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC