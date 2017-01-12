Auburn students celebrated Alabama's loss in the college football...
Clemson defeated Alabama in the college football championship on Monday night - or Tuesday morning if you were on the east coast But the Clemson campus wasn't the only one celebrating on Monday night - or Tuesday morning; did we mention the game took four hours and nine minutes? They were also celebrating in Auburn, Alabama, home of Auburn University, the Crimson Tide's hated rival. Typically, Auburn students celebrate wins for the sports program by "rolling Toomer's Corner."
