Auburn police release video of unidentified burglary suspect

The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a residential burglary that occurred the morning of Jan 10 at a residence near Rock Ledge Court and East Veterans Blvd. The suspect was captured on camera before he fled the residence. Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is encouraged to call the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.