Auburn police release video of unidentified burglary suspect
The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a residential burglary that occurred the morning of Jan 10 at a residence near Rock Ledge Court and East Veterans Blvd. The suspect was captured on camera before he fled the residence. Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is encouraged to call the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan 2
|Big dee
|2
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Johnny Wadd
|3
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|2
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
