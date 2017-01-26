Auburn police 'confident' they'll make arrest in 24-year-old mother's murder
The family of Minnie Lee, the 24-year-old Auburn woman who was shot and killed Thursday morning, say they want answers. We spoke with the Minnie's mother Denise, who says she has no idea how she's going to tell her three granddaughters their mother is no longer with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Jan 26
|Dell Gamble
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan 26
|Tommy Mangham
|2
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
|loan shark or lender (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC