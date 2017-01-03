Auburn police allege man stole booze,...

Auburn police allege man stole booze, cigarettes during March store break-in

Ten months later, police in Auburn, Ala., have tracked down a suspected burglar accused of breaking into a convenience store to steal booze and cigarettes. Auburn police arrested Curtis Vann Holmes, 48, on Thursday, charging him with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft, investigators said.

