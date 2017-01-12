Auburn and Texas A&M Cancel Duel Meet Due to Weather
With winter weather cancelling flights throughout the southeast, Auburn and Texas A&M will no longer swim their duel meet scheduled for Saturday in Auburn, Ala. The meet had originally been intended for an 11 a.m. CT start but was postponed until 2 p.m. and reduced to a men's-only competition when the Aggie women's team had its flight cancelled and could not get to Alabama.
