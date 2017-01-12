Auburn and Texas A&M Cancel Duel Meet...

Auburn and Texas A&M Cancel Duel Meet Due to Weather

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer

With winter weather cancelling flights throughout the southeast, Auburn and Texas A&M will no longer swim their duel meet scheduled for Saturday in Auburn, Ala. The meet had originally been intended for an 11 a.m. CT start but was postponed until 2 p.m. and reduced to a men's-only competition when the Aggie women's team had its flight cancelled and could not get to Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan 2 Big dee 2
News Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09) Dec 14 PVT Colvin 298
News Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche... Nov '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... Nov '16 Johnny Wadd 3
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... Nov '16 Gangster of Love 2
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC