Auburn and Texas A&M Cancel Duel Meet Due to Weather

With winter weather cancelling flights throughout the southeast, Auburn and Texas A&M will no longer swim their duel meet scheduled for Saturday in Auburn, Ala. The meet had originally been intended for an 11 a.m. CT start but was postponed until 2 p.m. and reduced to a men's-only competition when the Aggie women's team had its flight cancelled and could not get to Alabama.

