Watch: Randle Farms Is a Global Lamb Destination

Friday Dec 30

Outside Auburn, Alabama, the Randle family has been running their eponymous farm for over 40 years. What began as a beekeeping enterprise turned into a sheep- and lamb-rearing business that is accessible to people of all cultures, and is breaking down barriers in the community.

