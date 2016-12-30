Watch: Randle Farms Is a Global Lamb Destination
Outside Auburn, Alabama, the Randle family has been running their eponymous farm for over 40 years. What began as a beekeeping enterprise turned into a sheep- and lamb-rearing business that is accessible to people of all cultures, and is breaking down barriers in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Mon
|Big dee
|2
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec 14
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Johnny Wadd
|3
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|2
|Thinking about moving to Auburn
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC