Wall Street Journal: Economic survey shows Auburn area 'resilient'
Lee County is one of 16 areas around the U.S. where job growth remains strong in spite of sharp declines in manufacturing employment, according to a nationwide study. The region is "resilient" because it is home to Auburn University, which has served as a economic engine in attracting investment, manufacturing and technical saavy for its residents, the study continued.
