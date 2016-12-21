Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Jochen Wiest doesn't get passport back, agrees to plead guilty
Jochen Wiest, the German man who set the tree fire at Toomer's Corner following Auburn's win over LSU earlier this fall, did not have his passport returned from local authorities during a bond hearing on Wednesday, though he has agreed to plead guilty of all charges. Lee County District Court judge Steven Speakman, who served as an acting Circuit Court judge for Wednesday's hearing, denied Wiest's request because there is no way for the state of Alabama to ensure the 29-year-old would return from his native Germany for a pending plea hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec 14
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Polic...
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub...
|Nov '16
|Johnny Wadd
|3
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC