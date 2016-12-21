Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Jochen Wiest doesn't get passport back, agrees to plead guilty

Jochen Wiest, the German man who set the tree fire at Toomer's Corner following Auburn's win over LSU earlier this fall, did not have his passport returned from local authorities during a bond hearing on Wednesday, though he has agreed to plead guilty of all charges. Lee County District Court judge Steven Speakman, who served as an acting Circuit Court judge for Wednesday's hearing, denied Wiest's request because there is no way for the state of Alabama to ensure the 29-year-old would return from his native Germany for a pending plea hearing.

