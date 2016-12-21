Three Compete in Finals on Day One
AUBURN, ALA. Three Florida State divers competed in finals at the Auburn Diving Invite on Saturday, which featured some of the top athletes in Zone B. Freshman Molly Carlson placed third in the women's 3-meter while senior Dylan Grisell and junior Tyler Roberge were in the top eight on men's 1-meter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida State Seminoles.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec 14
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Polic...
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|3
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|14
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC