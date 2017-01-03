Phenix City teacher amazed as sick st...

Phenix City teacher amazed as sick student's dream is realized

A dream came true for 10-year-old Austin Deckard Tuesday - he met NFL superstar and former Auburn Tiger Cam Newton . It was a wish he told his Lakewood Elementary teacher, Courtney Cooper, about for months.

