Phenix City teacher amazed as sick student's dream is realized
A dream came true for 10-year-old Austin Deckard Tuesday - he met NFL superstar and former Auburn Tiger Cam Newton . It was a wish he told his Lakewood Elementary teacher, Courtney Cooper, about for months.
