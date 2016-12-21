Jewel and Russell Bean
AUBURN, AL A Eufaula couple has been named the Alabama Natural Resources Conversation Service's 2017 Small Farmers of the Year. An award plaque and an engraved special-edition bowl were presented to the Beans by Alabama NRCS State Conservationist Ben Malone at the 74th Annual Professional Agriculture Workers Conference at Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, AL on Dec. 5. Since 2008, the couple has made their family operation, S&B Farm, a mainstay in their East Alabama community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec 14
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Polic...
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|3
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|14
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC