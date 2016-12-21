In life, death, 13-year-old taught his loved ones about the Trinity

Clifton Neyrey, a 13-year-old honor roll student at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Metairie, died Nov. 25, 2016, in a vehicle wreck near Auburn, Ala. Clif Neyrey was a 13-year-old honor roll student at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Metairie , a lacrosse goalie, Boy Scout first class -- and a budding theologian.

