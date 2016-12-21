Charles Duggan, Jr.
AUBURN, AL Auburn City Manager Charles Duggan, Jr. announced his retirement this week, which will be effective on March 1, 2017. Charlie began his career with the City of Auburn as a part-time employee in the Parks and Recreation Department in 1989, where he worked his way up to Director of Special Programs before transferring to the Information Technology Department in 1998.
