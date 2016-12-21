Auburn University employee arrested on child porn charges
Dennis Rae Ledbetter, age 46, from Auburn, was arrested Friday on three felony warrants charging him with possession of child pornography. On Nov. 30, information was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Organization and ALEA indicating that child pornography was recently downloaded to a specific computer on the Campus of Auburn University.
