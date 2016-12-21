AL Gov. announces grant for fire departments
AUBURN, AL This week, Alabama Governor Robert Bentley released a $100,000 needs-based grant to help Volunteer Fire Departments recoup some of their costs associated with some 2,000 wildfires during the recent drought. It's been a long three months for volunteer and paid firefighters as they battled more than 2,200 wildfires across the state consuming 29,000 acres of land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09)
|Dec 14
|PVT Colvin
|298
|Couple collects bikes to donate to Auburn Polic...
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Accused Toomer's Corner tree fire starter Joche...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Eufaula man dies following shooting in Opelika ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|2 charged with abuse, Opelika mom locked twins ...
|Nov '16
|Dell Gamble
|3
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|14
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC