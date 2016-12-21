AL Gov. announces grant for fire departments

AUBURN, AL This week, Alabama Governor Robert Bentley released a $100,000 needs-based grant to help Volunteer Fire Departments recoup some of their costs associated with some 2,000 wildfires during the recent drought. It's been a long three months for volunteer and paid firefighters as they battled more than 2,200 wildfires across the state consuming 29,000 acres of land.

