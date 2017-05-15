The adventure comes to you
"The Adventure Comes to You" workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the following ISU Extension and Outreach locations: a Tuesday, May 16; Black Hawk County Office, 3420 University Avenue, Suite B, Waterloo a Wednesday, May 17; Plymouth County Office, 251 12th Street, SE, Le Mars a Thursday, May 18; Cass County Office, 805 West 10th Street, Atlantic a Friday, May 19; Johnson County Office, 3109 Old Highway, 218 South, Iowa City Clinician Alison St. Germain will present "Health isn't always in the BM'Eye' of the beholder." She will discuss developing a healthy relationship with food and learning to eat in a way that fuels the body while satisfying the taste buds.
