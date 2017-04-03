Pulitzer-winner Dan Barry to speak in Des Moines
Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Dan Barry will visit Des Moines this month to speak about his new book about the harrowing yet uplifting story of intellectually disabled men who endured decades of exploitation in Atalissa, Iowa, before finding justice and freedom. Barry, a reporter and columnist with the New York Times, will talk about "The Boys in the Bunkhouse: Servitude and Salvation in the Heartland" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the State Historical Museum of Iowa, 600 E. Locust St. in Des Moines.
