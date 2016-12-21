Weather May Have Caused Christmas Day Crash
Weather may have caused a Christmas Day crash on I-80 near the Waverly exit which sent an Iowa couple to the hospital, where they were last reported to still be in critical condition. 78 year old, Robert Harlan and 78 year old, Joan Harlan are from Atlantic, Iowa.
