Ethanol plant slated to bring new jobs to southwest Iowa
A new ethanol plant is set to open in southwest Iowa under an agreement between Cass County officials and a private company. The plant northwest of Atlantic is expected to bring at least 49 jobs to the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walnut Fudge
|Nov '16
|Miles Standish
|1
|New narc in town (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Hoover Niebold
|1
|does anyone know of (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Just wondering
|1
|glbt people in rural ia? (Sep '11)
|Aug '14
|ajk
|3
|Iowa coach's certificate revoked; he's accused ... (May '13)
|May '13
|Concerned parent
|1
|ky gate haulers (Jun '12)
|Apr '13
|emery mcdonald
|2
|Ruhr (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Need help please
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC