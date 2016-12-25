Ethanol plant slated to bring new job...

Ethanol plant slated to bring new jobs to southwest Iowa

A new ethanol plant is set to open in southwest Iowa under an agreement between Cass County officials and a private company. The plant northwest of Atlantic is expected to bring at least 49 jobs to the area.

