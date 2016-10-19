Stupid Fact Check at Politifact: Mich...

Stupid Fact Check at Politifact: Michelle O Did Attack the Clintons,...

Oct 19, 2016

Stupid Fact Check at Politifact: Michelle O Did Attack the Clintons, and the Obama Campaign Sharply Attacked Hillary in '08 Campaign Today's installment of Stupid Fact Checks again goes after Politifact, this time on two items in one "fact check." First, the web site's Louis Jacobson claims that Michelle Obama couldn't possibly have been talking about the Clintons on August 12, 2007 when she told an audience about the importance of a First Family serving as a "role model" in the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BizzyBlog.com.

