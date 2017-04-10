Hackensack Meridian Health Invites Local Businesses to Paint the Town Pink
Edison, NJ April 10, 2017 Hackensack Meridian Health is inviting local businesses to help raise awareness about the importance of annual mammography and overall women's wellness by participating in "Paint the Town Pink" throughout the month of May. "Paint the Town Pink," now in its eleventh year, is a community-wide initiative spanning 75 towns from Little Egg Harbor to Montvale. Businesses throughout New Jersey are invited to register for a free "pink kit," which includes educational materials, a window cling for the storefront, a listing on the "Paint the Town Pink" website, and other pink supplies that can be used to show support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Atlantic Highlands Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm still alive
|Apr 5
|7vens
|3
|George Norcross Found Dead
|Mar 28
|LOL
|4
|Bully George Norcross
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|Lake Rights Still no agreement in lengthy dispu... (Jun '08)
|Mar 22
|ltommyt
|19
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar 15
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar 13
|SatatonMall
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar '17
|Joan M
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic Highlands Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC