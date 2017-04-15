Atlantic Highlands barbecue joint closing after 32 years
Memphis Pig Out, known for serving up pulled-pork sandwiches, barbecue ribs and more, is getting ready to shutter for good. Owners Mark and Connie Strassburg say they're ready to retire and enjoy life while they're in good health.
