N.J.'s best craft brewery: Two heavyw...

N.J.'s best craft brewery: Two heavyweights battle for Shore supremacy

Wednesday Mar 29

Tasting rooms, found at most every craft brewery, sound sedate but are anything but; they are lively, convivial hangouts, usually devoid of big screen TVs and loud music, where beer lovers can talk shop and suds with like-minded souls. The rooms come in all shapes, sizes and styles; the second-floor tasting room at Carton Brewing in Atlantic Highlands is a compact space where dogs happily camp out on the floor and humans lounge on well-worn couches or lean against the bar.

