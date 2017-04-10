N.J.'s best craft brewery: Two heavyweights battle for Shore supremacy
Tasting rooms, found at most every craft brewery, sound sedate but are anything but; they are lively, convivial hangouts, usually devoid of big screen TVs and loud music, where beer lovers can talk shop and suds with like-minded souls. The rooms come in all shapes, sizes and styles; the second-floor tasting room at Carton Brewing in Atlantic Highlands is a compact space where dogs happily camp out on the floor and humans lounge on well-worn couches or lean against the bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic Highlands Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm still alive
|Apr 5
|7vens
|3
|George Norcross Found Dead
|Mar 28
|LOL
|4
|Bully George Norcross
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|Lake Rights Still no agreement in lengthy dispu... (Jun '08)
|Mar 22
|ltommyt
|19
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar 15
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar 13
|SatatonMall
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar '17
|Joan M
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic Highlands Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC